Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 327 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 583.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Glaukos from $110.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Glaukos stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 0.83. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.78 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.