Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 50 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.83.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ABG opened at $229.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $312.56. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by ($0.02). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

