Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 861 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 256.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 113,296 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in FormFactor by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 123,333 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $126,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,197,818. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,496.68. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $333,560 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FormFactor

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.