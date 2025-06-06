Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 232.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cohu were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cohu by 331.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 59,622 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $8,016,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 43,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $17.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

