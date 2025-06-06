Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 660.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $1,692,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,754 shares in the company, valued at $674,730. This represents a 74.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,165 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,118. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Northcoast Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $241.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.15 and its 200-day moving average is $212.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $248.17. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.25. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

