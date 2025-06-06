Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC opened at $243.10 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $292.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.54 and a 200 day moving average of $241.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 59.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.83 per share, with a total value of $57,044.48. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $907,363.76. The trade was a 6.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

