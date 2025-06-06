Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Meritage Homes by 545.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $65.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

