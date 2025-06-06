Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in RLI were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLI by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at RLI
In related news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $112,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,093.58. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $214,484.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,835.68. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
RLI Trading Up 0.0%
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
RLI Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RLI
RLI Profile
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
