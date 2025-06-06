Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,570,000 after purchasing an additional 223,805 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 789,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCB opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $74.56.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

In other news, insider Douglas D. Strange purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,000.85. The trade was a 5.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

