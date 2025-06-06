Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 526.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSWI. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

Insider Activity

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total value of $57,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,702.90. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total transaction of $41,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,906.70. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,195 shares of company stock worth $3,682,939. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $304.67 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $436.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.90 and a 200-day moving average of $332.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.96.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.84%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Recommended Stories

