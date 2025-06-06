Versant Capital Management Inc Takes Position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,369,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $9,270,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,880,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TXNM opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $482.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.01 million. TXNM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXNM

TXNM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.