Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.02). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Victory Capital’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

