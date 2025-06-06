Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

VWAGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Volkswagen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Volkswagen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Volkswagen to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Volkswagen had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.4419 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

