Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 32,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 34,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The stock has a market cap of C$8.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18.
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.
