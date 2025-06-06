Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 111 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPO opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.18. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.92.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on XPO from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on XPO from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

