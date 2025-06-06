Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 12,140 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,809,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Nutanix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,503.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,287,411. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $78.34 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

