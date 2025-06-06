Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 16,543 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $102,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,061,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,256 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,726,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,672 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $52,355,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,593,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,860,000 after purchasing an additional 680,760 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE WTRG opened at $37.62 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

