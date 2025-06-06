Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,715 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $6,178,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 7,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $27,063,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on AerCap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $116.28. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.40.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. AerCap’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

