Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 693 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,544,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,822,000 after purchasing an additional 163,804 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,358,000 after buying an additional 58,944 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,036,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,302,000 after buying an additional 90,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,169,000 after buying an additional 122,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $45,804,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,745.40. This trade represents a 55.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at $19,070,221.96. The trade was a 0.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

NYSE TNL opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

