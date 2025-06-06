Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $1,728,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 156,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Evergy Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $70.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.