Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 425.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,409 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000.

NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

