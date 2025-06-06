Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 79,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

BSCU stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

