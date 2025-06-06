Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 93,214 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.91.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $135.79 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.12. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,360. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

