Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

