Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,331 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $20.98 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

