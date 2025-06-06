Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

FHLC stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

