Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $384.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $274.79 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $289.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.87 and its 200 day moving average is $239.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

