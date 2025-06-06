Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $392,497,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,838.3% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 18,160,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,644,000 after buying an additional 17,542,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,026,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,408,000 after buying an additional 1,820,689 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,925,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,067,000 after buying an additional 6,342,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,941,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,319,000 after buying an additional 270,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.