Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,935 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,037,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,775,000 after purchasing an additional 285,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,807,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,295,000 after buying an additional 175,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,882,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,902,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,698,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,267,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,016,000 after purchasing an additional 390,601 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Wall Street Zen cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

