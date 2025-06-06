Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,462 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $2,318,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $7,322,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $556,000.

BATS PMAY opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

