Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 148.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,369,000 after buying an additional 275,511 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $573.38 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.50 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.62, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $560.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $586.08.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,150. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total transaction of $1,443,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,495.79. This represents a 49.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,231 shares of company stock valued at $9,183,738 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.50.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

