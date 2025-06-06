Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Flex by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Flex by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Flex by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Flex’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 120,280 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $4,581,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,363,431.37. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $3,172,797.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,566.43. The trade was a 55.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 710,106 shares of company stock valued at $29,050,539. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

