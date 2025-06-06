Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 545.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $65.15 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.69.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTH has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.