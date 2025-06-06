Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Twilio by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $120.90 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average is $110.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $1,332,467.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,704,758.29. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,884 shares of company stock worth $4,719,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC raised shares of Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.41.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

