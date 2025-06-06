Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Lighthouse Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

IYF stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $119.90.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

