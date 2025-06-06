Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,885,000.

Get Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JSML opened at $65.95 on Friday. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $183.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.