Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,650,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,441,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $362,210,000. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,608,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,545,000 after buying an additional 1,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.4%

WBD opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

