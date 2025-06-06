Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,038,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 234,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,471 shares in the company, valued at $344,539.17. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

