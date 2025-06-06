Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2,596.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 868.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FQAL opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.99. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $69.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

