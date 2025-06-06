Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMCB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

