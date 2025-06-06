Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.24% of Tompkins Financial worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 47,382 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $868.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.42. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $79.01.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.