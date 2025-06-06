Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,186,000 after buying an additional 1,087,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after buying an additional 188,475 shares in the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,791,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 332,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,642,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

