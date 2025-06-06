Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. The trade was a 36.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $98.77 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -179.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.70.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

