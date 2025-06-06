Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $448.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $258.85 and a 52-week high of $453.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.66.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.68, for a total value of $214,297.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,757.52. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,092 shares of company stock worth $3,783,319 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.