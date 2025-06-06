Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCHP. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,466.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000.

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $43.17 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.14.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

