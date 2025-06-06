Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000.

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

