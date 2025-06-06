Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 143.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,658 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 52,966 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BCE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 50,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of BCE by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 71,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 47,816 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

BCE Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE BCE opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.