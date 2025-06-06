Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $291.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.93. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

