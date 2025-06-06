Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10,556 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 33,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.