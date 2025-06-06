Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,598 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,576 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $70.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

